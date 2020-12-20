Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) to post sales of $42.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.69 million. Kaleyra reported sales of $35.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full-year sales of $145.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.79 million to $146.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $190.72 million, with estimates ranging from $182.59 million to $198.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KLR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

