Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 547,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 184,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The firm has a market cap of $330.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 438,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,715,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

