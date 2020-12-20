Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Buy.

JBAXY stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

