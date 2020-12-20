JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $213,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of SHOO opened at $33.96 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

