JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,348 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Inter Parfums worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $58.43 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $69,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,316. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

