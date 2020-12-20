JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $63.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

