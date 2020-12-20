JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 52.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $881.76 million, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.