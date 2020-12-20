JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 31,213 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 715.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $232,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $128.97 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 280.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Ted Olsen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $822,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,481.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,273,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,034,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,376 shares of company stock worth $49,322,881. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.