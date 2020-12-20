JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

