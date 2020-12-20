JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,838 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.78 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.