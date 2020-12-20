John T. Collins Sells 2,000 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director John T. Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $13,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
KLXE opened at $6.95 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. Equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLXE. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.
