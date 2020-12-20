Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$37.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

