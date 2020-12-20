Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

