Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
