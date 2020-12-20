Jeffrey C. Davison Sells 30,000 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey C. Davison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jeffrey C. Davison sold 627 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $7,724.64.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $750.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

