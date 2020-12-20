Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLE. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

GLE stock opened at €17.04 ($20.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.82 and its 200-day moving average is €14.21. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

