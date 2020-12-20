Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR) Shares Gap Down to $62.50

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $56.24. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) shares last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 88,700 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.24. The company has a market capitalization of £407.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.78.

About Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

