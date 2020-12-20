Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.65. Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 808,617 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51.

Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.