Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.