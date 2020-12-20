Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,686 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hanger by 44.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Hanger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 229,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 767,722 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 274,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,806 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

HNGR opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNGR. BidaskClub raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

