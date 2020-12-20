Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares during the period.

BATS GDVD opened at $31.84 on Friday. Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

