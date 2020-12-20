Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,204 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ECON opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.