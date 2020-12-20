Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of FCAL opened at $54.10 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

