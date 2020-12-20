Jane Street Group LLC Buys 2,306 Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of WOMN opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

