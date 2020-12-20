Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,564 ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONLN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 229,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,277.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,598,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

