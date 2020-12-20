James Ryans Sells 30,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPCE opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.