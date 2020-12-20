Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $193,132.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

