J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

J2 Global stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after buying an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after buying an additional 423,102 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

