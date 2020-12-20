J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.
J2 Global stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57.
In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after buying an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after buying an additional 423,102 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
