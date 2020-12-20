Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Isoray in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the healthcare company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

ISR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.44 on Friday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

In other Isoray news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at $34,999.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

