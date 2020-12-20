iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.05% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 301.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 300,983 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,801,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $33.15.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.
