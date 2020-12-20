IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $11.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,666 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $473,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $549,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $552,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,866. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

