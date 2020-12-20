Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.