Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke Sells 1,407 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.