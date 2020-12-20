ION Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. ION has a total market capitalization of $232,549.86 and $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037797 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars.

