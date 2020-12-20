Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $477,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $60.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

