Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96. Invacare has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Invacare by 51.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Invacare by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invacare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 303,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

