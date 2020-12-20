Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Invacare has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $120,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

