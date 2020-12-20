Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVAC. Benchmark decreased their target price on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth about $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Intevac by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intevac by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intevac by 375.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

