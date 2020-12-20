Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI)’s (ISP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.13 ($2.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

