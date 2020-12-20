International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) Trading 66.7% Higher

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) traded up 66.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 783,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 273,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) Property consisting of 3,943 contiguous acres located in southwest Nevada.

