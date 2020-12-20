International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

IGT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.25. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

