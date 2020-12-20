Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 3,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of -0.02.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

