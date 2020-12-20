Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

