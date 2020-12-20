INT Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00370211 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.