Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WEX alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00.

WEX stock opened at $204.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.77 and its 200 day moving average is $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.