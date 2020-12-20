Insider Selling: Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) (ASX:SOL) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) (ASX:SOL) insider Warwick Negus sold 14,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.33 ($21.67), for a total value of A$424,648.00 ($303,320.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$18.05.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

