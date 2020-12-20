Insider Selling: Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Sells $883,584.00 in Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 21,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $883,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,529,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seacor alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70.

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66.

CKH opened at $41.41 on Friday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $843.60 million, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Seacor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Seacor by 18.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seacor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.