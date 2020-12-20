Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $463,189.99 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $463,189.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,229.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $271.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $274.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,844,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

