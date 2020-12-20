Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $463,189.99 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $463,189.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,229.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00.
- On Friday, October 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00.
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $271.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $274.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,844,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
