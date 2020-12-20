Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells 746 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Humana stock opened at $391.62 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.05.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

