Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

