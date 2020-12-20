Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 8,422 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $715,533.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,482,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,300 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $110,448.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,167 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $99,136.65.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 205 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $17,414.75.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00.

ExlService stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

